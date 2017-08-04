FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season
#Football News
August 4, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 8 days ago

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - A list of the managers of the 20 Premier
League clubs at the beginning of the 2017-18 season:
    
    Arsenal - Arsene Wenger (appointed October 1996)
    Bournemouth - Eddie Howe (appointed October 2012)
    Brighton and Hove Albion - Chris Hughton (appointed December
2014)
    Burnley - Sean Dyche (appointed October 2012)
    Chelsea - Antonio Conte (appointed April 2016)
    Crystal Palace - Frank de Boer (appointed June 2017)
    Everton - Ronald Koeman (appointed June 2016)
    Huddersfield Town - David Wagner (appointed November 2015)
    Leicester City - Craig Shakespeare (appointed June 2017)
    Liverpool - Juergen Klopp (appointed October 2015)
    Manchester City - Pep Guardiola (appointed July 2016)
    Manchester United - Jose Mourinho (appointed May 2016)
    Newcastle United - Rafa Benitez (appointed March 2016)
    Southampton - Mauricio Pellegrino (appointed June 2017)
    Stoke City - Mark Hughes (appointed May 2013)
    Swansea City - Paul Clement (appointed January 2017)
    Tottenham Hotspur - Mauricio Pochettino (appointed May 2014)
    Watford - Marco Silva (appointed May 2017)
    West Bromwich Albion - Tony Pulis (appointed January 2015)
    West Ham United - Slaven Bilic (appointed June 2015)

 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

