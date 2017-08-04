FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A list of the managers of the 20 Premier League clubs at the beginning of the 2017-18 season: Arsenal - Arsene Wenger (appointed October 1996) Bournemouth - Eddie Howe (appointed October 2012) Brighton and Hove Albion - Chris Hughton (appointed December 2014) Burnley - Sean Dyche (appointed October 2012) Chelsea - Antonio Conte (appointed April 2016) Crystal Palace - Frank de Boer (appointed June 2017) Everton - Ronald Koeman (appointed June 2016) Huddersfield Town - David Wagner (appointed November 2015) Leicester City - Craig Shakespeare (appointed June 2017) Liverpool - Juergen Klopp (appointed October 2015) Manchester City - Pep Guardiola (appointed July 2016) Manchester United - Jose Mourinho (appointed May 2016) Newcastle United - Rafa Benitez (appointed March 2016) Southampton - Mauricio Pellegrino (appointed June 2017) Stoke City - Mark Hughes (appointed May 2013) Swansea City - Paul Clement (appointed January 2017) Tottenham Hotspur - Mauricio Pochettino (appointed May 2014) Watford - Marco Silva (appointed May 2017) West Bromwich Albion - Tony Pulis (appointed January 2015) West Ham United - Slaven Bilic (appointed June 2015) (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)