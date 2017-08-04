FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
August 4, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 months ago

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - A list of the managers of the 20 Premier
League clubs at the beginning of the 2017-18 season:
    
    Arsenal - Arsene Wenger (appointed October 1996)
    Bournemouth - Eddie Howe (appointed October 2012)
    Brighton and Hove Albion - Chris Hughton (appointed December
2014)
    Burnley - Sean Dyche (appointed October 2012)
    Chelsea - Antonio Conte (appointed April 2016)
    Crystal Palace - Frank de Boer (appointed June 2017)
    Everton - Ronald Koeman (appointed June 2016)
    Huddersfield Town - David Wagner (appointed November 2015)
    Leicester City - Craig Shakespeare (appointed June 2017)
    Liverpool - Juergen Klopp (appointed October 2015)
    Manchester City - Pep Guardiola (appointed July 2016)
    Manchester United - Jose Mourinho (appointed May 2016)
    Newcastle United - Rafa Benitez (appointed March 2016)
    Southampton - Mauricio Pellegrino (appointed June 2017)
    Stoke City - Mark Hughes (appointed May 2013)
    Swansea City - Paul Clement (appointed January 2017)
    Tottenham Hotspur - Mauricio Pochettino (appointed May 2014)
    Watford - Marco Silva (appointed May 2017)
    West Bromwich Albion - Tony Pulis (appointed January 2015)
    West Ham United - Slaven Bilic (appointed June 2015)

 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.