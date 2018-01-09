FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man City's Aguero heads late winner in League Cup semi first leg
#Football News
January 9, 2018 / 9:56 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Man City's Aguero heads late winner in League Cup semi first leg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp strike secured a 2-1 victory over Bristol City in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday after the second-tier side had frustrated the Premier League leaders.

City, who have dished out a string of maulings in a stellar league campaign, found the Championship side a tough nut to crack and had to wait until the 92nd minute to grab the winner when Argentine substitute Aguero darted in to head home.

The visitors had opened the scoring with a penalty just before halftime after central defender John Stones had fouled Bobby Reid, who dispatched the spot kick with aplomb.

Kevin De Bruyne’s equaliser soon after the break turned the tide and City then laid siege to their opponents’ defence in the closing stages before Aguero’s goal gave them a vital advantage ahead of the return leg in two weeks’ time. (Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)

