Soccer-Aguero double keeps City's quadruple hopes alive
January 6, 2018 / 4:56 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Aguero double keeps City's quadruple hopes alive

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Manchester City kept alive their chances of winning four trophies this season, coming back from a goal down to beat Burnley 4-1 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday with two goals from Sergio Aguero.

The runaway Premier League leaders, who are also in the last-16 of the Champions League and semi-finals of the English League Cup, fielded a strong side but struggled initially to impose their will on Sean Dyche’s side.

Ashley Barnes fired Burnley ahead in the 25th minute, taking advantage of a mis-kick from John Stones, but then two goals inside two minutes from Aguero, early in the second half, put Pep Guardiola’s side in control.

Goals from Leroy Sane (71) and Bernardo Silva (82) made sure of the victory as City cruised into the fourth round. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

