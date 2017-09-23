FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man City turn on the style to thrash hapless Palace 5-0
#Football News
September 23, 2017 / 4:11 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Man City turn on the style to thrash hapless Palace 5-0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manchester City cruised to a stylish 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

* City have now scored 16 goals in their last three league games

* Palace still only side in big five European leagues yet to score

* The win keeps City top of the table on goal difference

* City travel to Chelsea and Palace to Manchester United next MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 CRYSTAL PALACE Sept 23 (Reuters) - Free-scoring Manchester City turned on the style after a difficult start to the game to thrash Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday, taking their tally to 16 goals in their last three Premier League games.

Palace had the better of the action for much of the first half, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek twice going close to breaking the deadlock, but Leroy Sane’s well-taken goal on the stroke of halftime gave City momentum going into the break.

After the interval, it was all City, and it was not long before they had their second, with Sane turning provider this time for Raheem Sterling to slot home six minutes after the interval.

Sterling then tapped home his second and City’s third eight minutes later, Sergio Aguero netted 11 minutes from fulltime, and Fabian Delph’s thunderbolt at the death added the finishing touch to a result which ensures City stay top of the table, on goal difference, above rivals Manchester United.

Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Toby Davis

