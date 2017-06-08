FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-City sign keeper Ederson from Benfica
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
June 8, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-City sign keeper Ederson from Benfica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, June 8 (Reuters) - Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese club Benfica, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

City did not release details of the transfer fee but media reports have placed the value of the deal at 34.7 million pound ($44.92 million), which would be a British record fee for a goalkeeper.

Ederson will become the Blues' fourth Brazilian alongside midfielders Fernandinho and Fernando and exciting striker Gabriel Jesus.

City manager Pep Guardiola signed goalkeeper Claudio Bravo from Barcelona last August but the Spaniard's form was patchy. Bravo's back-up and challenger for the keeper spot, Willy Caballero was released by City.

$1 = 0.7725 pounds Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.