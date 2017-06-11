FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-City's Gundogan targets start of season after injury
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
June 11, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-City's Gundogan targets start of season after injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Sunday that he hopes to be fit for the start of the new season after recovering from the cruciate knee ligament injury that has prevented him from playing competitive football this year.

The 26-year-old Germany international impressed in his first season for the club, playing 16 games before sustaining the serious injury against Watford on Dec. 14.

Gundogan returned to light training last week, working with the ball for the first time.

"I think I'm in a good way," he told the club's official website on Sunday. "I'm working hard. So hopefully I can join the rest of the lads for preseason – maybe not 100 percent but I am increasing day by day the work and hopefully being ready for the first Premier League game.

"Watching from the sidelines is one of the most difficult things," said Gundogan, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for 20 million pounds ($25.48 million) last June.

"I'm staying longer in Manchester than the rest of the squad. They are now on holiday but I am staying longer and I'm also coming back earlier to have my own little preseason before the rest of the team starts."

Gundogan's recovery raises the possibility that he could feature on City's pre-season tour to the United States where they will compete in the International Champions Cup alongside Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at the end of July.

The Premier League kicks off on Aug. 12.

$1 = 0.7849 pounds Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.