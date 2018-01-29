FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 3:39 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Laporte pays buy-out clause ahead of record Man City move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has paid his release fee clause ahead of a move to Manchester City, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Laporte, 23, had a 65 million-euro ($80 million) clause in his contract with the Basque side, which he activated ahead of joining Pep Guardiola’s City for whom he will become a club record signing.

Spanish and British media reported that Laporte will be presented as a City player on Tuesday as the Premier League leaders bolster their back line by recruiting the France Under-21 player.

“Athletic thanks the player for what he gave during the time he was at our club,” Bilbao said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8087 euros) (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

