SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur matches

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will meet for the 154th time in all competitions on Saturday. We look at some notable clashes between the sides.

Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Premier League, Jan. 2017)

Pep Guardiola’s City looked on course to bounce back from their 4-0 humiliation at Everton when they took a 2-0 lead against Tottenham, only for the London side to come from behind and salvage an unlikely draw in controversial circumstances.

City went ahead in the second half through forward Leroy Sane’s cool finish after a poor headed clearance from Spurs goalkeeper Hugh Lloris. Lloris spilt a cross five minutes later, allowing midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to tap in to make it 2-0.

After Dele Alli’s header gave Spurs a lifeline, they made it 2-2 with 13 minutes to go through forward Son Heung-min’s finish inside the box even as City fumed at not being given a penalty for Kyle Walker’s push on Raheem Sterling at the other end.

The result kept City in fifth, three points behind second-placed Spurs and nine away from eventual champions Chelsea. Guardiola’s men ended the season in third place behind Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Manchester City 1 (Premier League, Sep. 2015)

City had the best defence in the league ahead of the match, conceding twice in their opening six games but goals from Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane and Erik Lamela meant Manuel Pellegrini’s side suffered their second straight defeat.

The visitors took the lead through midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who slid the ball in after a quick break before Dier equalised at the stroke of halftime with a low shot from outside the box.

Alderweireld rose above City’s defence to nod home a corner in the second half before Kane ended a 13-hour goal drought by pouncing on midfielder Christian Eriksen’s freekick after it rattled the bar.

Lamela rounded City goalkeeper Willy Caballero to put the icing on the cake for Spurs. Tottenham finished the season third while City were a spot behind.

Manchester City 6 Tottenham Hotspur 0 (Premier League, Nov. 2013)

City maintained their 100 percent record at the Etihad Stadium and reasserted themselves as title contenders with a 6-0 hammering of Tottenham with two goals each from midfielder Jesus Navas and striker Sergio Aguero.

Navas put City ahead 12 seconds after kickoff with an angled chip over goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after a poor clearance. Striker Alvaro Negredo’s shot then went in off defensive midfielder Sandro, before Aguero tapped in the third in from close range.

Down 3-0 at half-time, Spurs were expected to control the damage but City raised the tempo, scoring their fourth through Aguero’s shot from inside the box. They added a fifth when Negredo’s fierce drive from the edge of the area flew in.

A blistering counter-attack by City resulted in their sixth and Navas’ second in stoppage time. A rampant City went on a 12-game unbeaten run and eventually won the title while Spurs finished sixth behind Everton.

Manchester City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (League Cup, Dec. 2007)

Tottenham overcame the dismissal of makeshift centre back Didier Zokora to ease past City to enter the League Cup semi-finals for the second year in a row through goals from Jermain Defoe and Steed Malbranque.

Spurs took the lead through striker Defoe who applied the finishing touch to a cross from midfielder Aaron Lennon. But their joy was cut short when Zokora was sent off for a two-footed tackle on City striker Elano in the first half.

The hosts went on the attack to make their numerical advantage count but paid the price when midfielder Malbranque slotted home from a fast break six minutes from time to seal the win and hand City their first home loss in 11 games that season.

Tottenham went on to win the tournament after overcoming north London rivals Arsenal 6-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals and Chelsea 2-1 in the first League Cup final to be played at Wembley Stadium since 2000.

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester City 4 (FA Cup, Feb. 2004)

Striker Jonathan Macken headed in a late winner as City overcame a 3-0 half-time deficit and the dismissal of midfielder Joey Barton to book an FA Cup fifth-round clash with neighbours Manchester United.

Ledley King curled in the opener from the edge of the area before Robbie Keane dinked the ball past goalkeeper Arni Arason and Christian Ziege added a third with a sublime freekick.

City’s woes increased when Barton, who was booked for a late tackle earlier, got his marching orders for arguing with the referee seconds after the halftime whistle.

Defender Sylvain Distin pulled one back for City with a header before midfielder Paul Bosvelt’s deflected shot crept in. Midfielder Shaun Wright-Phillips appeared to be offside when he latched on to the ball but tucked it away to equalise.

With seconds left, Macken looped his header over Tottenham goalkeeper Kasey Keller to seal a famous victory. City lost 4-2 to eventual champions United in the next round. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)