SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.
Head-to-head (last 10 matches)
Man City 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League, January 2017)
Tottenham 2-0 Man City (Premier League, October 2016)
Man City 1-2 Tottenham (Premier League, February 2016)
Tottenham 4-1 Man City (Premier League, September 2015)
Tottenham 0-1 Man City (Premier League, May 2015)
Man City 4-1 Tottenham (Premier League, October 2014)
Tottenham 1-5 Man City (Premier League, January 2014)
Man City 6-0 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2013)
Tottenham 3-1 Man City (Premier League, April 2013)
Man City 2-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2012)
Form guide (last five matches)
Man City - W W W W W
Tottenham - D L D W W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
8/15 Man City to win
5/1 Tottenham to win
7/2 Match to end in draw
Correct score:
Man City: 17/2 1-0; 17/2 2-0; 7/1 2-1; 11/1 3-0; 10/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2
Tottenham: 18/1 1-0; 33/1 2-0; 16/1 2-1; 66/1 3-0; 40/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2
Draw: 16/1 0-0; 8/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3
First scorer: 3/1 Gabriel Jesus; 3/1 Sergio Aguero; 9/2 Raheem Sterling; 5/1 Brahim Diaz; 5/1 Leroy Sane; 11/2 Harry Kane; 6/1 Bernardo Silva; 7/1 Kevin de Bruyne; 8/1 Fernando Llorente; 9/1 Ilkay Guendogan; 10/1 David Silva; 11/1 Dele Alli; 11/1 Son Heung-min; 12/1 BAR
Also:
6/5 Jesus to score and Manchester City to win
7/1 Kane to score and Tottenham to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)