Soccer-Devastating De Bruyne shines as City beat West Brom

* De Bruyne impresses as Manchester City beat West Brom 3-0

* Midfielder’s superb pass set up Fernandinho for the opener

* De Bruyne made it 2-0 in 68th after run from inside own half

* Sergio Aguero completed the win a minute from fulltime

* City are at Burnley next, West Brom are home to Southampton

MANCHESTER CITY 3 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Belgian Kevin De Bruyne delivered another virtuoso performance as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat bottom club West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at the Etihad on Wednesday to restore a 15-point lead at the top.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho put City ahead in the 19th minute, bursting into the inside-left channel before being picked out superbly by De Bruyne and then sliding the ball past West Brom keeper Ben Foster.

De Bruyne had four powerful strikes well saved by Foster in the first half as well as clipping the bar, but he was to get his reward after the break.

Bursting forward from inside his own half, De Bruyne kept his feet despite a lunging attempt to bring him down from James McClean and then played a neat exchange of passes with Raheem Sterling before sweeping the ball home.

Sterling was the provider again for the third, slipping the ball through to Argentine Sergio Aguero who lifted his finish over the advancing Foster in the 89th minute.