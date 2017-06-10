FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Manchester United agree transfer of Benfica's Lindelof
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
June 10, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Manchester United agree transfer of Benfica's Lindelof

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed an undisclosed fee for Benfica's Swedish international defender Victor Lindelof, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 22-year-old now has to agree personal terms and pass a medical but United are optimistic of making him their first major signing of the close season.

Manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen to strengthen his squad in several areas, including defence, after qualifying for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League last month.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms," said a statement on the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.