FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Injured Bailly may need surgery, says Mourinho
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
December 13, 2017 / 10:48 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer-Injured Bailly may need surgery, says Mourinho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly may need surgery on the injury that has kept him out of action since early November, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

Mourinho was not able to name the specific injury that Bailly is suffering from although he had trouble with his groin after returning from international duty with the Ivory Coast.

“I think it is serious. I don’t know (how long he will be out). It is an injury that came from the last time he was with the national team,” Mourinho said.

“We are trying a conservative treatment but if the treatment is not resulting then probably it will end in a surgery procedure but let’s wait a little bit more,” he added.

United, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the centre of defence, beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Wednesday. Mourinho also has Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof as options in the back line. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.