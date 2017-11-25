Soccer-Man United keep up pressure with 1-0 win over Brighton

* Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at home

* Lewis Dunk scored an own goal deflecting Ashley Young’s shot

* United won after an unimpressive performance in driving rain

* Brighton had several darting raids down Young’s flank

* United visit Watford next, Brighton host Crystal Palace

MANCHESTER UNITED 1 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 0

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Manchester United stayed on the tail of Premier League leaders and arch rivals Manchester City after a Lewis Dunk own goal gave them a laboured 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United’s 32-year old wing-back Ashley Young let fly from the the edge of the penalty area in the 66th minute and his shot took a heavy deflection off Dunk, leaving visiting goalkeeper Mathew Ryan rooted to the spot.

The winner settled an uneventful contest as Brighton’s packed defence foiled waves of attacks by United’s 4-3-3 formation, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford deployed either side of striker Romelu Lukaku.

But Brighton, who had several dangerous raids down Young’s flank, failed to clear a corner and the home side took advantage to stay second in the standings on 29 points from 13 games, five behind City who visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ian Chadband)