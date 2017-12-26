FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Lingard double helps United earn comeback draw with Burnley
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
December 26, 2017 / 5:08 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Lingard double helps United earn comeback draw with Burnley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manchester United drew 2-2 with Burnley

* Substitute Lingard saved United after they trailed 2-0

* Ashley Barnes fired Burnley ahead in the third minute

* Superb Steven Defour free kick made it 2-0 in the 36th

* Ben Mee cleared a Marcus Rashford effort off the line

* United brought on Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at break

* Midfielder Lingard scored with back-heel flick in 53rd

* Lingard strike in added time earned United a point

* United host Southampton next, Burnley travel to Huddersfield

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 BURNLEY 2

Dec 26 (Reuters)- Substitute Jesse Lingard struck twice in the second half as Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Burnley grabbed a surprise third-minute lead when, after a goalmouth scramble, Ashley Barnes fired home from close range and it could have been 2-0 when Scott Arfield’s volley clipped the top of the bar.

United piled on plenty of pressure but Burnley doubled their lead in the 36th minute thanks to a superb curling free kick from 30 yards by Belgian midfielder Steven Defour which beat the diving David De Gea.

United manager Jose Mourinho made a double substitution at the interval and Lingard got the home side back in the game with a clever back-heel flick in the 53rd minute.

Mourinho’s side totally dominated the second half but were frustrated by a sturdy Burnley defence until Lingard drove home the equaliser in stoppage time.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.