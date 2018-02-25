SHOWCASE-Soccer-Lukaku is too much for old club Chelsea

* Manchester United came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1

* Victory put them back in second place, 13 points behind

* Alvaro Morata hit the bar for Chelsea early on

* Willian gave the visitors the lead after 31 minutes

* Romelu Lukaku equalised against his old club before halftime

* In the second half Lukaku crossed for substitute Jesse Lingard to head in

* United away to Crystal Palace next; Chelsea visit Manchester City

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 CHELSEA 1

Feb 25 (Reuters)-Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored and then created the winning goal against his old team at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win put United back in second place in the Premier League, still 13 points behind neighbours Manchester City, while Chelsea drop below Tottenham into fifth place.

Chelsea were the brighter team early on and Alvaro Morata, brought back into the side, volleyed against the bar after only four minutes.

The Londoners deserved the lead that Willian gave them after 31 minutes, taking Eden Hazard’s pass and beating David de Gea at his near post.

As United improved, Lukaku belied his reputation for not scoring against the big clubs by equalising before halftime, then crossed perfectly for substitute Jesse Lingard to head the winner in the 75th minute. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)