Soccer-Lingard and Lukaku give Man United late 2-0 win over Derby
January 5, 2018 / 10:00 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Lingard and Lukaku give Man United late 2-0 win over Derby

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANCHESTER, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Jesse Lingard scored his fourth goal in as many games and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time effort as Manchester United reached the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 home win over Championship side Derby County on Friday.

Lingard, who scored a pair of fine goals in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley followed by another in a 2-0 win at Everton, produced another exquisite finish as he unleashed a first-time shot from 18 metres in the 83rd minute.

Lingard hit the post several minutes earlier as Derby looked set to earn a reply after United had missed a string of chances, with Marcus Rashford also hitting the woodwork while visiting keeper Scott Carson produced a barrage of good saves.

Lukaku, who returned from a head injury and came on as a halftime substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, broke away and powered his shot past Carson at the death as Derby threw men forward in search of an equaliser. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

