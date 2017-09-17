Soccer-United thrash Everton with late flurry of goals

* Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0

* Wayne Rooney returned to Old Trafford for the first time

* Antonio Valencia’s thunderbolt put United ahead early on

* Rooney wasted a good chance to equalise

* Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed victory for United late on

* Lukaku and Martial completed the rout

* United play at Southampton next, Everton host Bournemouth

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 EVERTON 0

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Antonio Valencia’s early thunderbolt put Manchester United en route to a 4-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Sunday, but they needed a flurry of late goals to finally subdue their unfortunate visitors.

Valencia belted home Nemanja Matic’s crossfield pass after four minutes but Everton responded well with United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, returning to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving earlier this year, wasting two good chances.

Ronald Koeman’s side were still threatening an equaliser when former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku set up Mkhitaryan to sidefoot United’s second after 83 minutes.

Lukaku slammed in a third heading into stoppage time before Anthony Martial converted a late penalty.

United join Manchester City at the top of the table with 13 points from five games, with both sides level on goal difference. Everton have now dropped into the bottom three. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)