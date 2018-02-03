Soccer-Sanchez on target as United beat Huddersfield

* Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Old Trafford

* Romelu Lukaku’s 12th league this season put United in front

* Sanchez got his first United goal after his penalty was saved

* Win sees United close gap at top after Manchester City held

* Huddersfield 19th after a fifth successive league defeat

* United visit Newcastle next; Huddersfield host Bournemouth MANCHESTER UNITED 2 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal for the club and Romelo Lukaku was also on target as they closed the gap at the top of the Premier League to 13 points with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

After Burnley had held league leaders Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in the early kickoff, the pressure was on United to take advantage but they struggled to find any rhythm in the first half as Huddersfield stood firm.

However, 10 minutes into the second half the hosts went in front when Romelu Lukaku met Juan Mata’s cross to score his fourth goal in his last six appearances before Sanchez stroked the ball home after his 68th minute penalty was saved.

Struggling Huddersfield offered little as an attacking force in the game and United saw out the victory with ease to at least put some pressure on rivals City, while Huddersfield dropped to second-bottom after a fifth successive league defeat. (Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)