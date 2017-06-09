FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United -Premier League
June 9, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United -Premier League

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Manchester United officially released Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, with the injured Swedish striker's name appearing on a list published by the Premier League.

The 35-year-old joined United on a year-long contract before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in April.

Ibrahimovic was the only player on United's release list.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...

