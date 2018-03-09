SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool

March 9 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2017)

Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League, January 2017)

Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2016)

Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Europa League, March 2016)

Liverpool 2-0 Man United (Europa League, March 2016)

Liverpool 0-1 Man United (Premier League, January 2016)

Man United 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, September 2015)

Liverpool 1-2 Man United (Premier League, March 2015)

Man United 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2014)

Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League, March 2014)

Premier League form guide (last five matches)

Man United - L W L W W

Liverpool - W D W W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

7/4 Man United to win

9/5 Liverpool to win

23/10 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Man United: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0

Liverpool: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0

Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3

First scorer: 11/2 Romelu Lukaku; 13/2 Alexis Sanchez; 15/2 Marcus Rashford; 8/1 Anthony Martial; 9/1 Jesse Lingard; 14/1 Juan Mata; 14/1 Paul Pogba; 5/1 Mohamed Salah; 6/1 Roberto Firmino; 15/2 Sadio Mane; 8/1 Danny Ings; 8/1 Dominic Solanke; 16/1 Adam Lallana, 20/1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Also:

4/1 Man United to win with both teams scoring

4/1 Liverpool to win with both teams scoring (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)