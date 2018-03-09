FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Football News
March 9, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated a day ago

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Manchester United v Liverpool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2017)

Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League, January 2017)

Liverpool 0-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2016)

Man United 1-1 Liverpool (Europa League, March 2016)

Liverpool 2-0 Man United (Europa League, March 2016)

Liverpool 0-1 Man United (Premier League, January 2016)

Man United 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, September 2015)

Liverpool 1-2 Man United (Premier League, March 2015)

Man United 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2014)

Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League, March 2014)

Premier League form guide (last five matches)

Man United - L W L W W

Liverpool - W D W W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

7/4 Man United to win

9/5 Liverpool to win

23/10 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Man United: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0

Liverpool: 9/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 22/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2; 80/1 4-0

Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3

First scorer: 11/2 Romelu Lukaku; 13/2 Alexis Sanchez; 15/2 Marcus Rashford; 8/1 Anthony Martial; 9/1 Jesse Lingard; 14/1 Juan Mata; 14/1 Paul Pogba; 5/1 Mohamed Salah; 6/1 Roberto Firmino; 15/2 Sadio Mane; 8/1 Danny Ings; 8/1 Dominic Solanke; 16/1 Adam Lallana, 20/1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Also:

4/1 Man United to win with both teams scoring

4/1 Liverpool to win with both teams scoring (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.