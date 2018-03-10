SHOWCASE-Soccer-Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

* Second placed United secure win to go five points clear of Liverpool

* Rashford’s brilliant finish fired United ahead in 14th

* Striker made it 2-0 10 minutes later

* Own goal from Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a lifeline

* United host Swansea on March 31, while Liverpool are at home to Watford on March 17

MANCHESTER UNITED 2 LIVERPOOL 1

March 10 (Reuters) Marcus Rashford struck twice as Manchester United won the North West derby with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday to open up a five point gap on their third-placed rivals.

A long ball from goalkeeper David De Gea was headed on by target-man Romelu Lukaku into the path of Rashford. He then outdid Trent Alexander-Arnold, cut inside on to his right foot and confidently buried the ball in the far corner to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Ten minutes later, Lukaku was again instrumental. He won another challenge with Dejan Lovren before his pass towards Juan Mata was deflected into the path of Rashford who, again, showed great confidence and technique as he beat Loris Karius to make it 2-0.

Liverpool, who had been well below-par, got themselves back into the game in the 66th minute when United defender Eric Bailly, who had returned to the side after over three months out with injury, made a complete hash of a Sadio Mane cross from the left, his mis-struck clearance flying past De Gea and into his own goal. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)