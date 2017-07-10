FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Manchester United sign Belgium striker Lukaku from Everton
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
July 10, 2017 / 4:11 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Manchester United sign Belgium striker Lukaku from Everton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player," United manager Jose Mourinho said in a statement.

"It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again."

British media reported that the fee for the 24-year-old is about 75 million pounds ($97 million), making him the Old Trafford club's second most expensive signing after last year's world record deal for France midfielder Paul Pogba.

$1 = 0.7710 pounds Writing by Neil Robinson in London, editing by Ed Osmond

