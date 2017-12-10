Soccer-City beat United in derby to go 11 points clear

* City beat United 2-1 in the Manchester derby to go 11 points clear of rivals at the top of the Premier League table

* City took the lead in the 43rd minute when Silva hooked home after United failed to clear a De Bruyne corner

* Rashford took advantage of poor City defending to equalise before interval

* City restored their advantage in the 54th minute when Otamendi fired home after Lukaku’s clearance hit Smalling’s back

* Ederson’s late double save ensured victory for Guardiola’s side

* United are at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday while City travel to Swansea

MANCHESTER UNITED 1 MANCHESTER CITY 2

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Manchester City moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in their derby clash on Sunday.

City have become the first team to win 14 consecutive English top-flight games in the same season. Their victory ended United’s run of 40 home games unbeaten in all competitions.

City went ahead in the 43rd minute when Romelu Lukaku was unable to clear Kevin De Bruyne’s inswinging corner and the ball fell to David Silva, who was played onside by Ashley Young. The Spaniard gratefully hooked the ball home.

Poor defending at the other end allowed United to get level before the break. Marcos Rojo hit a hopeful diagonal cross into the City box but Nicolas Otamendi misjudged a header, Fabian Delph hesitated and Marcus Rashford pounced on the loose ball and drove low past Ederson.

Nine minutes after the interval, City grabbed the winner when Silva whipped in a free-kick into the box and Lukaku, who had a derby to forget, drove an attempted clearance into the back of team mate Chris Smalling. The ball looped to Otamendi who, making amends for his earlier mistake, showed great athleticism to volley home on the half-turn.

City had keeper Ederson to thank for the three points after he produced a superb double save at close range six minutes from the end to keep out efforts from Lukaku and Juan Mata. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Neil Robinson)