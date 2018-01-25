Soccer-Mourinho extends contract at Man United till 2020

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has extended his contract until 2020, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Mourinho joined United at the start of last season and led them to the League Cup and Europa League titles in his first year in charge.

“I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager,” the Portuguese said in a statement on the club’s website. (www.manutd.com)

“I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future.”

United, who are second in the league table behind local rivals Manchester City, have the option to extend Mourinho’s contract by a further year. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)