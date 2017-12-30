FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Lukaku taken off on stretcher following head injury
December 30, 2017 / 6:15 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Lukaku taken off on stretcher following head injury

Richard Martin

2 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester United’s leading scorer Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of his side’s Premier League game at home to Southampton on Saturday with an apparent head injury.

The Belgium international, a 75-million-pound ($101.34 million) signing from Everton in July, collapsed after banging his head against Southampton’s Wesley Hoedt in an aerial challenge early in the game and immediately received medical attention.

He appeared unable to move as he lay on the pitch and after a few minutes was taken off on a stretcher in the 14th minute wearing an oxygen mask, replaced by England striker Marcus Rashford.

Lukaku, 24, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for United this season. Before the injury, he came close to giving his side the lead, heading a cross from Juan Mata a few inches over the crossbar.

The game was goalless after 30 minutes. ($1 = 0.7401 pounds) (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Rex Gowar)

