Soccer-Manchester United's Young charged with violent conduct - FA
December 31, 2017 / 1:36 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Manchester United's Young charged with violent conduct - FA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Manchester United’s Ashley Young was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) on Sunday after his altercation with Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic in the Premier League the previous day.

Young appeared to strike Tadic with an elbow during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

“Young’s charge follows an incident during Saturday’s game against Southampton which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video,” the FA said in a statement.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino said after the match: “I haven’t seen the replay but it is difficult for the referee to see in one second what happened in all different places -- but I have to respect the decision.”

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has also been charged with violent conduct by the FA for allegedly stamping on Watford’s Stefano Okaka during the Welsh side’s 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Young and Naughton have until 1700 GMT on Sunday to respond to the charges. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

