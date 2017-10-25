Soccer-Boxer Ogogo says he was racially abused by fellow Norwich fan

Oct 25 (Reuters) - British boxer Anthony Ogogo has said he was racially abused by a fellow Norwich City fan while cheering the team on in Tuesday’s 2-1 League Cup loss at Arsenal.

Ogogo, who won a bronze medal in the middleweight category at the London Olympics in 2012, was in the stands when the incident occurred and took to Twitter to express his disgust.

”Terrific support tonight by Norwich fans, nine thousand strong,“ the 28-year-old tweeted. ”Although I did get racially abused for cheering. In this day and age its disgusting.

“Worst of all it was by a Norwich fan that thought I was Arsenal. Utterly disgusted by that behaviour. It shows how backwards some people are.”

Norwich and anti-discrimination body Kick It Out did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)