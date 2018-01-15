FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Soccer-Former England and West Brom striker Regis dies, aged 59
#Football News
January 15, 2018 / 9:34 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-Soccer-Former England and West Brom striker Regis dies, aged 59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in lead)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Former West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and England international striker Cyrille Regis has died at the age of 59, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) said on Monday.

“A true gentleman and legend, he will be deeply missed. Our sympathies to his family and friends,” the PFA wrote in a tweet from it’s official account.

Regis scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for West Brom before joining Coventry in 1984, where he won the FA Cup three years later.

He would go on to play for Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers and Chester City before hanging up his boots in 1996.

Regis, who was appointed an MBE in 2008, returned to West Brom as a coach before becoming a football agent. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
