UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Manchester United 4 West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Saturday, August 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2 Chelsea 2 Burnley 3 Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3 Everton 1 Stoke City 0 Southampton 0 Swansea City 0 Watford 3 Liverpool 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Bournemouth 0 Friday, August 11 Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Huddersfield Town 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 ------------------------- 6 Burnley 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 7 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 9 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 9 Watford 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 11 Southampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Swansea City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 13 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 14 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 15 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 17 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 19 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation