Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, August 11 Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 ------------------------- Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huddersfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stoke City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Swansea City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 20 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 1: Champions League / EC I 20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 Watford v Liverpool (1130) Chelsea v Burnley (1400) Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town (1400) Everton v Stoke City (1400) Southampton v Swansea City (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth (1400) Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (1630) Sunday, August 13 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Manchester United v West Ham United (1500)