Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 16 Leicester City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunday, October 15 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton 1 Southampton 2 Newcastle United 2 Saturday, October 14 Burnley 1 West Ham United 1 Crystal Palace 2 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 7 Stoke City 2 Swansea City 2 Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Bournemouth 0 Watford 2 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 8 7 1 0 29 4 22 2 Manchester United 8 6 2 0 21 2 20 3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 2 1 15 5 17 4 Watford 8 4 3 1 13 13 15 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 8 4 1 3 13 8 13 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 12 10 13 7 Burnley 8 3 4 1 8 6 13 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 8 3 4 1 13 12 13 9 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 9 8 11 10 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 4 2 7 9 10 11 Southampton 8 2 3 3 7 9 9 12 Huddersfield Town 8 2 3 3 5 9 9 13 Swansea City 8 2 2 4 5 8 8 14 Brighton and Hove Albion 8 2 2 4 6 10 8 15 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 8 14 8 16 Everton 8 2 2 4 5 13 8 17 Stoke City 8 2 2 4 9 18 8 ------------------------- 18 Leicester City 8 1 3 4 10 13 6 19 Bournemouth 8 1 1 6 4 12 4 20 Crystal Palace 8 1 0 7 2 18 3 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation