Soccer-English premier league results and standings
October 20, 2017 / 8:56 PM / in 4 days

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, October 20
West Ham United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          8 7 1 0 29 4  22  
2  Manchester United        8 6 2 0 21 2  20  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        8 5 2 1 15 5  17  
4  Watford                  8 4 3 1 13 13 15  
-------------------------
5  Chelsea                  8 4 1 3 13 8  13  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  8 4 1 3 12 10 13  
7  Burnley                  8 3 4 1 8  6  13  
-------------------------
8  Liverpool                8 3 4 1 13 12 13  
9  Newcastle United         8 3 2 3 9  8  11  
10 Brighton and Hove Albion 9 3 2 4 9  10 11  
11 West Bromwich Albion     8 2 4 2 7  9  10  
12 Southampton              8 2 3 3 7  9  9   
13 Huddersfield Town        8 2 3 3 5  9  9   
14 Swansea City             8 2 2 4 5  8  8   
15 Everton                  8 2 2 4 5  13 8   
16 Stoke City               8 2 2 4 9  18 8   
17 West Ham United          9 2 2 5 8  17 8   
-------------------------
18 Leicester City           8 1 3 4 10 13 6   
19 Bournemouth              8 1 1 6 4  12 4   
20 Crystal Palace           8 1 0 7 2  18 3   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Saturday, October 21 
Chelsea              v Watford              (1130)  
Huddersfield Town    v Manchester United    (1400)  
Manchester City      v Burnley              (1400)  
Newcastle United     v Crystal Palace       (1400)  
Stoke City           v Bournemouth          (1400)  
Swansea City         v Leicester City       (1400)  
Southampton          v West Bromwich Albion (1630)  
Sunday, October 22   
Everton              v Arsenal              (1230)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v Liverpool            (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
