Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, September 15 Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 12 2 10 2 Manchester City 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 3 Chelsea 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 4 Watford 4 2 2 0 7 3 8 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 ------------------------- 6 Huddersfield Town 4 2 1 1 4 2 7 7 Burnley 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 8 8 7 9 West Bromwich Albion 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 10 Newcastle United 4 2 0 2 4 3 6 11 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 7 8 6 12 Stoke City 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 13 Southampton 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 14 Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 15 Swansea City 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 16 Everton 4 1 1 2 2 6 4 17 Leicester City 4 1 0 3 6 8 3 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 4 1 0 3 4 10 3 19 Bournemouth 5 1 0 4 3 9 3 20 Crystal Palace 4 0 0 4 0 7 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Crystal Palace v Southampton (1130) Huddersfield Town v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Burnley (1400) Newcastle United v Stoke City (1400) Watford v Manchester City (1400) West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1630) Sunday, September 17 Chelsea v Arsenal (1230) Manchester United v Everton (1500)