FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
September 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / a month ago

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, September 15
Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester United        4 3 1 0 12 2  10  
2  Manchester City          4 3 1 0 10 2  10  
3  Chelsea                  4 3 0 1 8  5  9   
4  Watford                  4 2 2 0 7  3  8   
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        4 2 1 1 7  3  7   
-------------------------
6  Huddersfield Town        4 2 1 1 4  2  7   
7  Burnley                  4 2 1 1 5  4  7   
-------------------------
8  Liverpool                4 2 1 1 8  8  7   
9  West Bromwich Albion     4 2 1 1 4  4  7   
10 Newcastle United         4 2 0 2 4  3  6   
11 Arsenal                  4 2 0 2 7  8  6   
12 Stoke City               4 1 2 1 4  4  5   
13 Southampton              4 1 2 1 3  4  5   
14 Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3 4  7  4   
15 Swansea City             4 1 1 2 2  5  4   
16 Everton                  4 1 1 2 2  6  4   
17 Leicester City           4 1 0 3 6  8  3   
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          4 1 0 3 4  10 3   
19 Bournemouth              5 1 0 4 3  9  3   
20 Crystal Palace           4 0 0 4 0  7  0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, September 16
Crystal Palace       v Southampton     (1130)  
Huddersfield Town    v Leicester City  (1400)  
Liverpool            v Burnley         (1400)  
Newcastle United     v Stoke City      (1400)  
Watford              v Manchester City (1400)  
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v Swansea City    (1630)  
Sunday, September 17 
Chelsea              v Arsenal         (1230)  
Manchester United    v Everton         (1500)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.