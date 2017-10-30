FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
October 30, 2017 / 9:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30       
Burnley                  1 Newcastle United  0  
Sunday, October 29       
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Southampton       1  
Leicester City           2 Everton           0  
Saturday, October 28     
Arsenal                  2 Swansea City      1  
Bournemouth              0 Chelsea           1  
Crystal Palace           2 West Ham United   2  
Liverpool                3 Huddersfield Town 0  
Manchester United        1 Tottenham Hotspur 0  
Watford                  0 Stoke City        1  
West Bromwich Albion     2 Manchester City   3  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          10 9 1 0 35 6  28  
2  Manchester United        10 7 2 1 23 4  23  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        10 6 2 2 19 7  20  
4  Chelsea                  10 6 1 3 18 10 19  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  10 6 1 3 19 13 19  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                10 4 4 2 17 16 16  
7  Burnley                  10 4 4 2 9  9  16  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  10 4 3 3 15 18 15  
9  Newcastle United         10 4 2 4 10 9  14  
10 Southampton              10 3 4 3 9  10 13  
11 Leicester City           10 3 3 4 14 14 12  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 10 3 3 4 10 11 12  
13 Huddersfield Town        10 3 3 4 7  13 12  
14 Stoke City               10 3 2 5 11 20 11  
15 West Bromwich Albion     10 2 4 4 9  13 10  
16 West Ham United          10 2 3 5 10 19 9   
17 Swansea City             10 2 2 6 7  12 8   
-------------------------
18 Everton                  10 2 2 6 7  20 8   
19 Bournemouth              10 2 1 7 6  14 7   
20 Crystal Palace           10 1 1 8 4  21 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

