Soccer-English premier league results and standings
December 22, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday 
Friday, December 22
Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          18 17 1 0  56 12 52  
2  Manchester United        18 13 2 3  39 12 41  
3  Chelsea                  18 12 2 4  32 14 38  
4  Liverpool                19 9  8 2  41 23 35  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  19 10 4 5  34 23 34  
-------------------------
6  Burnley                  18 9  5 4  16 12 32  
7  Tottenham Hotspur        18 9  4 5  31 18 31  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           18 7  5 6  27 26 26  
9  Everton                  18 7  4 7  24 30 25  
10 Watford                  18 6  4 8  27 33 22  
11 Huddersfield Town        18 6  3 9  16 30 21  
12 Southampton              18 4  6 8  17 24 18  
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 18 4  6 8  14 23 18  
14 Crystal Palace           18 4  5 9  15 28 17  
15 West Ham United          18 4  5 9  17 32 17  
16 Bournemouth              18 4  4 10 15 24 16  
17 Stoke City               18 4  4 10 19 39 16  
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United         18 4  3 11 16 27 15  
19 West Bromwich Albion     18 2  8 8  13 24 14  
20 Swansea City             18 3  3 12 10 25 12  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Saturday, December 23    
Everton                  v Chelsea              (1230)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford              (1500)  
Manchester City          v Bournemouth          (1500)  
Southampton              v Huddersfield Town    (1500)  
Stoke City               v West Bromwich Albion (1500)  
Swansea City             v Crystal Palace       (1500)  
West Ham United          v Newcastle United     (1500)  
Burnley                  v Tottenham Hotspur    (1730)  
Leicester City           v Manchester United    (1945)

