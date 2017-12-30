FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
December 30, 2017 / 5:00 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 30
Bournemouth       2 Everton                  1  
Chelsea           5 Stoke City               0  
Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley                  0  
Liverpool         2 Leicester City           1  
Manchester United 0 Southampton              0  
Newcastle United  0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
Watford           1 Swansea City             2  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          20 19 1 0  61 12 58  
2  Chelsea                  21 14 3 4  39 14 45  
3  Manchester United        21 13 5 3  43 16 44  
4  Liverpool                21 11 8 2  48 24 41  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        20 11 4 5  39 20 37  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  20 11 4 5  37 25 37  
7  Burnley                  21 9  7 5  18 17 34  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           21 7  6 8  31 32 27  
9  Everton                  21 7  6 8  25 32 27  
10 Watford                  21 7  4 10 30 37 25  
11 Huddersfield Town        21 6  6 9  18 32 24  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 21 5  7 9  15 25 22  
13 Southampton              21 4  8 9  20 30 20  
14 Bournemouth              21 5  5 11 20 32 20  
15 Stoke City               21 5  5 11 23 46 20  
16 Newcastle United         21 5  4 12 19 30 19  
17 Crystal Palace           20 4  6 10 18 32 18  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          20 4  6 10 22 38 18  
19 Swansea City             21 4  4 13 13 32 16  
20 West Bromwich Albion     20 2  9 9  14 27 15  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Sunday, December 31      
Crystal Palace           v Manchester City   (1200)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Arsenal           (1630)  
Monday, January 1        
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth       (1230)  
Burnley                  v Liverpool         (1500)  
Leicester City           v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Stoke City               v Newcastle United  (1500)  
Everton                  v Manchester United (1730)

