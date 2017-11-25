FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
economy
market analysis
Special Report
#Football News
November 25, 2017 / 4:59 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 25
Crystal Palace    2 Stoke City               1  
Liverpool         1 Chelsea                  1  
Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0  
Newcastle United  0 Watford                  3  
Swansea City      0 Bournemouth              0  
Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion     1  
Friday, November 24
West Ham United   1 Leicester City           1  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          12 11 1 0 40 7  34  
2  Manchester United        13 9  2 2 28 6  29  
3  Chelsea                  13 8  2 3 24 11 26  
4  Tottenham Hotspur        13 7  3 3 21 10 24  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                13 6  5 2 25 18 23  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  12 7  1 4 22 16 22  
7  Burnley                  12 6  4 2 12 9  22  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  13 6  3 4 22 21 21  
9  Brighton and Hove Albion 13 4  4 5 13 14 16  
10 Huddersfield Town        12 4  3 5 8  17 15  
11 Leicester City           13 3  5 5 17 19 14  
12 Bournemouth              13 4  2 7 11 14 14  
13 Newcastle United         13 4  2 7 11 17 14  
14 Southampton              12 3  4 5 9  14 13  
15 Stoke City               13 3  4 6 16 26 13  
16 Everton                  12 3  3 6 12 24 12  
17 West Bromwich Albion     13 2  5 6 10 19 11  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          13 2  4 7 12 26 10  
19 Swansea City             13 2  3 8 7  15 9   
20 Crystal Palace           13 2  2 9 8  25 8   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, November 26  
Southampton          v Everton         (1330)  
Burnley              v Arsenal         (1400)  
Huddersfield Town    v Manchester City (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
