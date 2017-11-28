FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 28, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, November 28     
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace    0  
Leicester City           2 Tottenham Hotspur 1  
Watford                  2 Manchester United 4  
West Bromwich Albion     2 Newcastle United  2  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          13 12 1 0 42 8  37  
2  Manchester United        14 10 2 2 32 8  32  
3  Chelsea                  13 8  2 3 24 11 26  
4  Arsenal                  13 8  1 4 23 16 25  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        14 7  3 4 22 12 24  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                13 6  5 2 25 18 23  
7  Burnley                  13 6  4 3 12 10 22  
-------------------------
8  Watford                  14 6  3 5 24 25 21  
9  Leicester City           14 4  5 5 19 20 17  
10 Brighton and Hove Albion 14 4  5 5 13 14 17  
11 Southampton              13 4  4 5 13 15 16  
12 Newcastle United         14 4  3 7 13 19 15  
13 Huddersfield Town        13 4  3 6 9  19 15  
14 Bournemouth              13 4  2 7 11 14 14  
15 Stoke City               13 3  4 6 16 26 13  
16 West Bromwich Albion     14 2  6 6 12 21 12  
17 Everton                  13 3  3 7 13 28 12  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          13 2  4 7 12 26 10  
19 Swansea City             13 2  3 8 7  15 9   
20 Crystal Palace           14 2  3 9 8  25 9   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Wednesday, November 29   
Arsenal                  v Huddersfield Town (1945)  
Bournemouth              v Burnley           (1945)  
Chelsea                  v Swansea City      (1945)  
Everton                  v West Ham United   (2000)  
Manchester City          v Southampton       (2000)  
Stoke City               v Liverpool         (2000)  
Saturday, December 2     
Chelsea                  v Newcastle United  (1230)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool         (1500)  
Everton                  v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Leicester City           v Burnley           (1500)  
Stoke City               v Swansea City      (1500)  
Watford                  v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Crystal Palace    (1500)  
Arsenal                  v Manchester United (1730)  
Sunday, December 3       
Bournemouth              v Southampton       (1330)  
Manchester City          v West Ham United   (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.