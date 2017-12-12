FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Football News
December 12, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, December 12
Burnley           1 Stoke City 0  
Crystal Palace    2 Watford    1  
Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea    3  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          16 15 1 0  48 11 46  
2  Manchester United        16 11 2 3  36 11 35  
3  Chelsea                  17 11 2 4  31 14 35  
4  Burnley                  17 9  4 4  16 12 31  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                16 8  6 2  34 20 30  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  16 9  2 5  30 20 29  
7  Tottenham Hotspur        16 8  4 4  28 14 28  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           16 6  5 5  23 22 23  
9  Watford                  17 6  4 7  26 29 22  
10 Everton                  16 5  4 7  20 29 19  
11 Southampton              16 4  6 6  16 19 18  
12 Huddersfield Town        17 5  3 9  12 29 18  
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 4  5 7  14 21 17  
14 Bournemouth              16 4  4 8  15 19 16  
15 Stoke City               17 4  4 9  19 36 16  
16 Newcastle United         16 4  3 9  16 25 15  
17 Crystal Palace           17 3  5 9  12 28 14  
-------------------------
18 West Bromwich Albion     16 2  7 7  12 22 13  
19 West Ham United          16 3  4 9  14 32 13  
20 Swansea City             16 3  3 10 9  18 12  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                        
Wednesday, December 13   
Newcastle United         v Everton                  (1945)  
Southampton              v Leicester City           (1945)  
Swansea City             v Manchester City          (1945)  
Liverpool                v West Bromwich Albion     (2000)  
Manchester United        v Bournemouth              (2000)  
Tottenham Hotspur        v Brighton and Hove Albion (2000)  
West Ham United          v Arsenal                  (2000)  
Saturday, December 16    
Leicester City           v Crystal Palace           (1230)  
Arsenal                  v Newcastle United         (1500)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley                  (1500)  
Chelsea                  v Southampton              (1500)  
Stoke City               v West Ham United          (1500)  
Watford                  v Huddersfield Town        (1500)  
Manchester City          v Tottenham Hotspur        (1730)  
Sunday, December 17      
West Bromwich Albion     v Manchester United        (1415)  
Bournemouth              v Liverpool                (1630)  
Monday, December 18      
Everton                  v Swansea City             (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
