UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 12 Burnley 1 Stoke City 0 Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 16 15 1 0 48 11 46 2 Manchester United 16 11 2 3 36 11 35 3 Chelsea 17 11 2 4 31 14 35 4 Burnley 17 9 4 4 16 12 31 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 16 8 6 2 34 20 30 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 16 9 2 5 30 20 29 7 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 4 4 28 14 28 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 16 6 5 5 23 22 23 9 Watford 17 6 4 7 26 29 22 10 Everton 16 5 4 7 20 29 19 11 Southampton 16 4 6 6 16 19 18 12 Huddersfield Town 17 5 3 9 12 29 18 13 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 4 5 7 14 21 17 14 Bournemouth 16 4 4 8 15 19 16 15 Stoke City 17 4 4 9 19 36 16 16 Newcastle United 16 4 3 9 16 25 15 17 Crystal Palace 17 3 5 9 12 28 14 ------------------------- 18 West Bromwich Albion 16 2 7 7 12 22 13 19 West Ham United 16 3 4 9 14 32 13 20 Swansea City 16 3 3 10 9 18 12 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 13 Newcastle United v Everton (1945) Southampton v Leicester City (1945) Swansea City v Manchester City (1945) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (2000) Manchester United v Bournemouth (2000) Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion (2000) West Ham United v Arsenal (2000) Saturday, December 16 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1230) Arsenal v Newcastle United (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley (1500) Chelsea v Southampton (1500) Stoke City v West Ham United (1500) Watford v Huddersfield Town (1500) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, December 17 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1415) Bournemouth v Liverpool (1630) Monday, December 18 Everton v Swansea City (2000)