UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 13 Liverpool 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 0 Newcastle United 0 Everton 1 Southampton 1 Leicester City 4 Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 West Ham United 0 Arsenal 0 Tuesday, December 12 Burnley 1 Stoke City 0 Crystal Palace 2 Watford 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Chelsea 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 17 16 1 0 52 11 49 2 Manchester United 17 12 2 3 37 11 38 3 Chelsea 17 11 2 4 31 14 35 4 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 4 4 30 14 31 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 17 8 7 2 34 20 31 ------------------------- 6 Burnley 17 9 4 4 16 12 31 7 Arsenal 17 9 3 5 30 20 30 ------------------------- 8 Leicester City 17 7 5 5 27 23 26 9 Watford 17 6 4 7 26 29 22 10 Everton 17 6 4 7 21 29 22 11 Southampton 17 4 6 7 17 23 18 12 Huddersfield Town 17 5 3 9 12 29 18 13 Brighton and Hove Albion 17 4 5 8 14 23 17 14 Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 15 20 16 15 Stoke City 17 4 4 9 19 36 16 16 Newcastle United 17 4 3 10 16 26 15 17 West Bromwich Albion 17 2 8 7 12 22 14 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 17 3 5 9 12 28 14 19 West Ham United 17 3 5 9 14 32 14 20 Swansea City 17 3 3 11 9 22 12 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 16 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1230) Arsenal v Newcastle United (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley (1500) Chelsea v Southampton (1500) Stoke City v West Ham United (1500) Watford v Huddersfield Town (1500) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, December 17 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1415) Bournemouth v Liverpool (1630) Monday, December 18 Everton v Swansea City (2000)