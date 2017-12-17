FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
August 13, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17      
Bournemouth              0 Liverpool         4  
West Bromwich Albion     1 Manchester United 2  
Saturday, December 16    
Arsenal                  1 Newcastle United  0  
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Burnley           0  
Chelsea                  1 Southampton       0  
Leicester City           0 Crystal Palace    3  
Manchester City          4 Tottenham Hotspur 1  
Stoke City               0 West Ham United   3  
Watford                  1 Huddersfield Town 4  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          18 17 1 0  56 12 52  
2  Manchester United        18 13 2 3  39 12 41  
3  Chelsea                  18 12 2 4  32 14 38  
4  Liverpool                18 9  7 2  38 20 34  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  18 10 3 5  31 20 33  
-------------------------
6  Burnley                  18 9  5 4  16 12 32  
7  Tottenham Hotspur        18 9  4 5  31 18 31  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           18 7  5 6  27 26 26  
9  Watford                  18 6  4 8  27 33 22  
10 Everton                  17 6  4 7  21 29 22  
11 Huddersfield Town        18 6  3 9  16 30 21  
12 Southampton              18 4  6 8  17 24 18  
13 Brighton and Hove Albion 18 4  6 8  14 23 18  
14 Crystal Palace           18 4  5 9  15 28 17  
15 West Ham United          18 4  5 9  17 32 17  
16 Bournemouth              18 4  4 10 15 24 16  
17 Stoke City               18 4  4 10 19 39 16  
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United         18 4  3 11 16 27 15  
19 West Bromwich Albion     18 2  8 8  13 24 14  
20 Swansea City             17 3  3 11 9  22 12  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                        
Monday, December 18  
Everton              v Swansea City (2000)

