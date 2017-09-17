FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2017 / 2:26 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17 
Chelsea              0 Arsenal                  0  
Manchester United    4 Everton                  0  
Saturday, September 16
Crystal Palace       0 Southampton              1  
Huddersfield Town    1 Leicester City           1  
Liverpool            1 Burnley                  1  
Newcastle United     2 Stoke City               1  
Tottenham Hotspur    0 Swansea City             0  
Watford              0 Manchester City          6  
West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United          0  
Friday, September 15 
Bournemouth          2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          5 4 1 0 16 2  13  
1  Manchester United        5 4 1 0 16 2  13  
3  Chelsea                  5 3 1 1 8  5  10  
4  Newcastle United         5 3 0 2 6  4  9   
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        5 2 2 1 7  3  8   
-------------------------
6  Huddersfield Town        5 2 2 1 5  3  8   
7  Burnley                  5 2 2 1 6  5  8   
-------------------------
8  Liverpool                5 2 2 1 9  9  8   
9  Southampton              5 2 2 1 4  4  8   
9  West Bromwich Albion     5 2 2 1 4  4  8   
11 Watford                  5 2 2 1 7  9  8   
12 Arsenal                  5 2 1 2 7  8  7   
13 Stoke City               5 1 2 2 5  6  5   
14 Swansea City             5 1 2 2 2  5  5   
15 Leicester City           5 1 1 3 7  9  4   
16 Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3 4  7  4   
17 West Ham United          5 1 1 3 4  10 4   
-------------------------
18 Everton                  5 1 1 3 2  10 4   
19 Bournemouth              5 1 0 4 3  9  3   
20 Crystal Palace           5 0 0 5 0  8  0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

