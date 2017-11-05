FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
November 5, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5
Chelsea           1 Manchester United        0  
Everton           3 Watford                  2  
Manchester City   3 Arsenal                  1  
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Crystal Palace           0  
Saturday, November 4
Huddersfield Town 1 West Bromwich Albion     0  
Newcastle United  0 Bournemouth              1  
Southampton       0 Burnley                  1  
Stoke City        2 Leicester City           2  
Swansea City      0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1  
West Ham United   1 Liverpool                4  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          11 10 1 0 38 7  31  
2  Manchester United        11 7  2 2 23 5  23  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        11 7  2 2 20 7  23  
4  Chelsea                  11 7  1 3 19 10 22  
-------------------------
5  Liverpool                11 5  4 2 21 17 19  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  11 6  1 4 20 16 19  
7  Burnley                  11 5  4 2 10 9  19  
-------------------------
8  Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4  3 4 11 11 15  
9  Watford                  11 4  3 4 17 21 15  
10 Huddersfield Town        11 4  3 4 8  13 15  
11 Newcastle United         11 4  2 5 10 10 14  
12 Leicester City           11 3  4 4 16 16 13  
13 Southampton              11 3  4 4 9  11 13  
14 Stoke City               11 3  3 5 13 22 12  
15 Everton                  11 3  2 6 10 22 11  
16 West Bromwich Albion     11 2  4 5 9  14 10  
17 Bournemouth              11 3  1 7 7  14 10  
-------------------------
18 West Ham United          11 2  3 6 11 23 9   
19 Swansea City             11 2  2 7 7  13 8   
20 Crystal Palace           11 1  1 9 4  22 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.