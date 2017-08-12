FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Football News
August 12, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12      
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City   2  
Chelsea                  2 Burnley           3  
Crystal Palace           0 Huddersfield Town 3  
Everton                  1 Stoke City        0  
Southampton              0 Swansea City      0  
Watford                  3 Liverpool         3  
West Bromwich Albion     1 Bournemouth       0  
Friday, August 11        
Arsenal                  4 Leicester City    3  
   Standings                P W D L F A Pts 
1  Huddersfield Town        1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
2  Manchester City          1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
3  Arsenal                  1 1 0 0 4 3 3   
4  Burnley                  1 1 0 0 3 2 3   
-------------------------
5  Everton                  1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
5  West Bromwich Albion     1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
7  Liverpool                1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
7  Watford                  1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
-------------------------
9  Southampton              1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
9  Swansea City             1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
   Manchester United        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Newcastle United         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Tottenham Hotspur        0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   West Ham United          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
15 Leicester City           1 0 0 1 3 4 0   
16 Chelsea                  1 0 0 1 2 3 0   
17 Bournemouth              1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
17 Stoke City               1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
-------------------------
19 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
20 Crystal Palace           1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5-6:   Europa League                           
7-8:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
19-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, August 13    
Newcastle United     v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)  
Manchester United    v West Ham United   (1500)

