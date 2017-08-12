UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2 Chelsea 2 Burnley 3 Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3 Everton 1 Stoke City 0 Southampton 0 Swansea City 0 Watford 3 Liverpool 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Bournemouth 0 Friday, August 11 Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Huddersfield Town 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 4 3 3 4 Burnley 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 5 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 7 Watford 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 ------------------------- 9 Southampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Swansea City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 3 4 0 16 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 17 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 19 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-6: Europa League 7-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Manchester United v West Ham United (1500)