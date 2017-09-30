UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Bournemouth 0 Leicester City 0 Chelsea 0 Manchester City 1 Huddersfield Town 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Manchester United 4 Crystal Palace 0 Stoke City 2 Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Watford 2 West Ham United 1 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 7 6 1 0 22 2 19 2 Manchester United 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 3 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 2 1 14 5 14 4 Chelsea 7 4 1 2 12 6 13 ------------------------- 5 Watford 7 3 3 1 11 12 12 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 12 11 11 7 Arsenal 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 ------------------------- 8 Burnley 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 8 Newcastle United 6 3 0 3 6 5 9 10 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 3 2 6 8 9 11 Huddersfield Town 7 2 3 2 5 7 9 12 Southampton 7 2 2 3 5 7 8 13 Stoke City 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 14 Brighton and Hove Albion 6 2 1 3 5 7 7 15 West Ham United 7 2 1 4 7 13 7 16 Everton 6 2 1 3 4 11 7 17 Leicester City 7 1 2 4 9 12 5 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 7 1 2 4 3 8 5 19 Bournemouth 7 1 1 5 4 11 4 20 Crystal Palace 7 0 0 7 0 17 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion (1100) Everton v Burnley (1315) Newcastle United v Liverpool (1530)