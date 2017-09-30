FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Football News
September 30, 2017 / 1:21 PM / in 19 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Bournemouth          0 Leicester City    0  
Chelsea              0 Manchester City   1  
Huddersfield Town    0 Tottenham Hotspur 4  
Manchester United    4 Crystal Palace    0  
Stoke City           2 Southampton       1  
West Bromwich Albion 2 Watford           2  
West Ham United      1 Swansea City      0  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          7 6 1 0 22 2  19  
2  Manchester United        7 6 1 0 21 2  19  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        7 4 2 1 14 5  14  
4  Chelsea                  7 4 1 2 12 6  13  
-------------------------
5  Watford                  7 3 3 1 11 12 12  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                6 3 2 1 12 11 11  
7  Arsenal                  6 3 1 2 9  8  10  
-------------------------
8  Burnley                  6 2 3 1 6  5  9   
8  Newcastle United         6 3 0 3 6  5  9   
10 West Bromwich Albion     7 2 3 2 6  8  9   
11 Huddersfield Town        7 2 3 2 5  7  9   
12 Southampton              7 2 2 3 5  7  8   
13 Stoke City               7 2 2 3 7  11 8   
14 Brighton and Hove Albion 6 2 1 3 5  7  7   
15 West Ham United          7 2 1 4 7  13 7   
16 Everton                  6 2 1 3 4  11 7   
17 Leicester City           7 1 2 4 9  12 5   
-------------------------
18 Swansea City             7 1 2 4 3  8  5   
19 Bournemouth              7 1 1 5 4  11 4   
20 Crystal Palace           7 0 0 7 0  17 0   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Sunday, October 1    
Arsenal              v Brighton and Hove Albion (1100)  
Everton              v Burnley                  (1315)  
Newcastle United     v Liverpool                (1530)

0 : 0
