UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Look Ahead
#Football News
October 28, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in 17 hours

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28 
Arsenal              2 Swansea City      1  
Bournemouth          0 Chelsea           1  
Crystal Palace       2 West Ham United   2  
Liverpool            3 Huddersfield Town 0  
Manchester United    1 Tottenham Hotspur 0  
Watford              0 Stoke City        1  
West Bromwich Albion 2 Manchester City   3  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          10 9 1 0 35 6  28  
2  Manchester United        10 7 2 1 23 4  23  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        10 6 2 2 19 7  20  
4  Chelsea                  10 6 1 3 18 10 19  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  10 6 1 3 19 13 19  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                10 4 4 2 17 16 16  
7  Watford                  10 4 3 3 15 18 15  
-------------------------
8  Newcastle United         9  4 2 3 10 8  14  
9  Burnley                  9  3 4 2 8  9  13  
10 Southampton              9  3 3 3 8  9  12  
11 Huddersfield Town        10 3 3 4 7  13 12  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 9  3 2 4 9  10 11  
13 Stoke City               10 3 2 5 11 20 11  
14 West Bromwich Albion     10 2 4 4 9  13 10  
15 Leicester City           9  2 3 4 12 14 9   
16 West Ham United          10 2 3 5 10 19 9   
17 Swansea City             10 2 2 6 7  12 8   
-------------------------
18 Everton                  9  2 2 5 7  18 8   
19 Bournemouth              10 2 1 7 6  14 7   
20 Crystal Palace           10 1 1 8 4  21 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Sunday, October 29       
Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton      (1330)  
Leicester City           v Everton          (1600)  
Monday, October 30       
Burnley                  v Newcastle United (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
