UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 1 Leicester City 1 Liverpool 1 Burnley 1 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Swansea City 0 Watford 0 Manchester City 6 West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 0 Friday, September 15 Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 5 4 1 0 16 2 13 2 Manchester United 4 3 1 0 12 2 10 3 Chelsea 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 4 Newcastle United 5 3 0 2 6 4 9 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 2 1 7 3 8 ------------------------- 6 Huddersfield Town 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 7 Burnley 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 5 2 2 1 9 9 8 9 Southampton 5 2 2 1 4 4 8 9 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 4 4 8 11 Watford 5 2 2 1 7 9 8 12 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 7 8 6 13 Stoke City 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 14 Swansea City 5 1 2 2 2 5 5 15 Leicester City 5 1 1 3 7 9 4 16 Brighton and Hove Albion 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 17 Everton 4 1 1 2 2 6 4 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 5 1 1 3 4 10 4 19 Bournemouth 5 1 0 4 3 9 3 20 Crystal Palace 5 0 0 5 0 8 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Chelsea v Arsenal (1230) Manchester United v Everton (1500)