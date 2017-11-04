FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Football News
November 4, 2017 / 2:28 PM / in 12 hours

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4
Huddersfield Town 1 West Bromwich Albion     0  
Newcastle United  0 Bournemouth              1  
Southampton       0 Burnley                  1  
Stoke City        2 Leicester City           2  
Swansea City      0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1  
West Ham United   1 Liverpool                4  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          10 9 1 0 35 6  28  
2  Manchester United        10 7 2 1 23 4  23  
3  Tottenham Hotspur        10 6 2 2 19 7  20  
4  Chelsea                  10 6 1 3 18 10 19  
-------------------------
5  Arsenal                  10 6 1 3 19 13 19  
-------------------------
6  Liverpool                11 5 4 2 21 17 19  
7  Burnley                  11 5 4 2 10 9  19  
-------------------------
8  Brighton and Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 11 11 15  
9  Watford                  10 4 3 3 15 18 15  
10 Huddersfield Town        11 4 3 4 8  13 15  
11 Newcastle United         11 4 2 5 10 10 14  
12 Leicester City           11 3 4 4 16 16 13  
13 Southampton              11 3 4 4 9  11 13  
14 Stoke City               11 3 3 5 13 22 12  
15 West Bromwich Albion     11 2 4 5 9  14 10  
16 Bournemouth              11 3 1 7 7  14 10  
17 West Ham United          11 2 3 6 11 23 9   
-------------------------
18 Swansea City             11 2 2 7 7  13 8   
19 Everton                  10 2 2 6 7  20 8   
20 Crystal Palace           10 1 1 8 4  21 4   
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, November 5   
Tottenham Hotspur    v Crystal Palace    (1200)  
Manchester City      v Arsenal           (1415)  
Chelsea              v Manchester United (1630)  
Everton              v Watford           (1630)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
