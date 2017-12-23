FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league results and standings
#Football News
December 23, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23    
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford              0  
Burnley                  0 Tottenham Hotspur    3  
Everton                  0 Chelsea              0  
Leicester City           2 Manchester United    2  
Manchester City          4 Bournemouth          0  
Southampton              1 Huddersfield Town    1  
Stoke City               3 West Bromwich Albion 1  
Swansea City             1 Crystal Palace       1  
West Ham United          2 Newcastle United     3  
Friday, December 22      
Arsenal                  3 Liverpool            3  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Manchester City          19 18 1 0  60 12 55  
2  Manchester United        19 13 3 3  41 14 42  
3  Chelsea                  19 12 3 4  32 14 39  
4  Liverpool                19 9  8 2  41 23 35  
-------------------------
5  Tottenham Hotspur        19 10 4 5  34 18 34  
-------------------------
6  Arsenal                  19 10 4 5  34 23 34  
7  Burnley                  19 9  5 5  16 15 32  
-------------------------
8  Leicester City           19 7  6 6  29 28 27  
9  Everton                  19 7  5 7  24 30 26  
10 Watford                  19 6  4 9  27 34 22  
11 Huddersfield Town        19 6  4 9  17 31 22  
12 Brighton and Hove Albion 19 5  6 8  15 23 21  
13 Southampton              19 4  7 8  18 25 19  
14 Stoke City               19 5  4 10 22 40 19  
15 Newcastle United         19 5  3 11 19 29 18  
16 Crystal Palace           19 4  6 9  16 29 18  
17 West Ham United          19 4  5 10 19 35 17  
-------------------------
18 Bournemouth              19 4  4 11 15 28 16  
19 West Bromwich Albion     19 2  8 9  14 27 14  
20 Swansea City             19 3  4 12 11 26 13  
1-4:   Champions League / EC I                 
5:     Europa League                           
6-7:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
18-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
